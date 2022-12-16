Adidas Signs Thunder Rookies Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng

In the midst of a nearly 60-year-long battle to sway consumers away from Nike and other athletic brands, Adidas recently announced their new signees from the 2022 NBA Draft class. Twelve players signed. That’s the most the German company has brought into its fold since it started striking deals with rookies.

Thunder rookies Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams, the 11th and 12th pick in the draft, were announced as part of Adidas’ new “class.” No details have been announced as to how much or how long Dieng and Williams will benefit financially, but both players will likely be required to wear and promote Adidas shoes and apparel on and off the court.

Both rookies join Luguentz Dort as the only players on Oklahoma City's active roster to strike a deal with the sports apparel company. In October of last year, Dort took to social media to announce his official partnership with Adidas.

Though Nike is the official uniform supplier for the NBA for at least the next few years and their brand dominates the league, Adidas has a long history of sponsoring the league. From 2006 to 2016, Adidas supplied the NBA with uniforms but after failing to keep up with Nike and being overtaken by the rise of Under Armour in 2014, the company decided to switch directions.

Outside of their uniform deal with the NBA, Adidas has also sponsored several historic players such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, and Tracy McGrady. They currently sponsor several active star players, including Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and former Thunder draftee, James Harden.

