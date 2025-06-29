After a Career Year, Isaiah Joe is Poised for Longterm Impact With OKC Thunder
It took every single player on the roster for Oklahoma City to make history this season. From top to bottom, each player filled a role and helped the Thunder capture its first ever championship in franchise history.
For each individual player, the impact certainly varied on a nightly basis — and that’s what made this team so special. So many players that could’ve been big time starters elsewhere bought into a role in Oklahoma City that ultimately helped them achieve the overarching goal. One example of that was the Thunder’s sharpshooter Isaiah Joe.
While Joe was likely good enough to find a full-time starting gig in the NBA, he committed to the Thunder longterm this summer and it paid off immediately. He immediately connected with the fanbase over the tight-knit community and small city feel, because it’s one similar to what he grew up in.
“I think it's cool,” Joe said. “I think it just attests to anyone can make it to this point, putting in the work, all that. Me personally, it's really cool because I'm from, like you said, a small town.
“I'm only three hours away from here, so my family gets to come in here and enjoy these moments with me. Stuff like that. I will always cherish these moments. This is a journey we've been running on for a long time.”
He came off the bench in Oklahoma City, but just like years past, it didn’t affect his production at all. In fact, Joe enjoyed a career-year individually.
Joe averaged a career-high 10.2 points in just under 22 minutes per game. He was, once again, one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA at 41.2% from long range on 6.3 attempts per game. He really improved in the on-ball defense category, too, and was a huge impact player in the regular season.
Although his minutes dipped in the postseason, Joe still found a spot. In 21 playoff games, he shot 41.1% from 3-point range and always gave the Thunder another option when needed.
Joe's contract already looks like a steal, and will likely only look better. He's locked in for the future, and is poised to make a big impact moving forward.
“I think our ability to grow each and every moment, each and every game,” Joe said. “We take everything as a learning experience. So in doing so, we get better after each game. I think that's something that's kind of helped us along the way throughout the entire season, is we never settle, we never get complacent. We just want to keep rising.”
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.