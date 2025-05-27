After Game 4 Loss, Wolves Star Anthony Edwards Credits OKC Thunder Game Plan
Despite two tries, the Oklahoma City Thunder narrowly escaped Minnesota with a win.
After being blasted by 42 points in Game 3, Mark Daigneault’s team battled back in the most recent Western Conference Finals contest.
OKC led by seven at the end of the first quarter, eight at halftime and five at the end of the third quarter before ultimately holding off Anthony Edwards and company for a 128-126 win. Not only does the victory help erase the stench of a franchise-record playoff loss, it also gives the Thunder a 3-1 lead heading back to the Paycom Center with a chance to end the series on Wednesday night.
A big aspect of the Thunder’s win on Monday was limiting Edwards and Julius Randle, who went a combined 6-of-20 from the field and 1-of-10 from 3-point range for 21 points. Minnesota got big contributions from its bench to stay in contention, as Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Wolves with 23 points to go along with 21 from Donte Divincenzo.
In the end, the Wolves role players weren’t enough to overcome a massive showing from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. Despite a 5-of-13 showing in the contest, Edwards noted after the game that he didn’t feel as though he played poorly, instead crediting OKC’s plan of attack.
“I don’t look at like I struggled or he struggled,” Edwards said. “They had a good gameplan, making us get off the ball. Especially for me, man. They were in gaps, I made the right play all night. So, I don’t really look at it like I struggled. I didn’t get enough shots to say I struggled.”
Edwards 16-point outing comes after topping 30 points in Game 2 and Game 3, helping the Wolves to a huge win in the latter contest. Edwards’ didn’t find the same opportunities to score in Game 5, though, as the Thunder managed to take a game in Minnesota.
Now, OKC has the ability to end the series with a win on their home court. Of course, the Thunder will have to match the Wolves intensity, as the team’s season is on the line in Game 5, but if the Thunder can slow down Edwards again, Daigneault’s team should be able to secure their spot in the NBA Finals.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.