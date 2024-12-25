Ajay Mitchell Providing Serious Lift for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City likely wasn’t expecting much playing time out of its rookies this season. And if they were expecting anything, it probably would’ve been from the team’s lottery selection, or the other first round pick. But in a surprising turn of events, it has been Ajay Mitchell who has taken the reigns of a rotation spot.
Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault has sang Mitchell's praises on multiple occasions, noting his predictability and consistency. As he mentioned a few weeks ago, Mitchell will continue determinging how his role increases by his play on the court. When he shows he's ready for more responsibility, the Thunder will gladly give him that. Monday night against the Wizards was another step in the right direction.
Mitchell had his most impressive game of the season, totaling 16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and both a steal and a block. He was 6-of-7 from the floor and 2-of-3 from 3-point range. This was a breakout game for Mitchell, who has been very consistent in his output this season. Both his points and rebounds were well above his averages, but the consistency remained while the volume increased.
On the season, he's now averaging 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 50% from the floor and 44.4% from 3-point range. It's not just his offense that's up to the Thunder's standard, either. Oklahoma City has phased out bad defenders before, no matter how good the offense was. Mitchell's defense is stellar, too, though. He fits right in with the Thunder's top tier defense.
Mitchell has been a terrific addition to the Thunder, there's no sugarcoating it. Oklahoma City genuinely needs his minutes, it's not just random development minutes here and there. Monday night, he showed that he might be ready for more responsibilities moving forward. As his play continues to improve, his minutes could skyrocket as well.
