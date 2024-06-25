Alex Caruso Excited to Bolster OKC Thunder Defense Alongside Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort
It's already been four days since the Alex Caruso trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder was announced, but the excitement around the new acquisition isn't going away.
The 30-year-old has been one of the most consistently good role players for the last few seasons, even jumping into this year's All-Defensive Second Team and shooting a 40% clip from behind the arc. Trading for him was the first real win-now move the Thunder's made since the current core has been established, proving that it is prepared to continue the push for a championship.
Caruso has been a popular name since the start of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and even though some of that stems from NBA meme culture, he's demonstrated a clear ability to be an impactful, winning player on any team that has him. Oklahoma City is now that lucky team.
The glaring strength the guard will bring to the Thunder is his elite defense, which will help boost an already stacked defensive roster. Oklahoma City was already a top-three defense last season, so with his services, it could easily get to the top spot next season.
Luguentz Dort and Chet Holmgren are two of the league's strongest defenders at their individual positions in their own right. Paired with Caruso, it makes for quite the intimidating defensive trio.
Most teams would love to have just one player with the defensive ability of either three. Caruso and Dort will hound opposing guards and forwards on the perimeter, while Holmgren will continue to hold down the paint with his already elite shot-blocking. Opposing teams struggled to deal with the Thunder defensively last season, but now it'll get even scarier.
For Caruso, this prospect is certainly a welcomed change of pace.
"I just know I'm not gonna be the main focus every night defensively," Caruso said in his introductory press conference to Oklahoma City media. "I think in Chicago everyone had me number one on the radar for the defensive gameplan and I think with Lu, with Chet, those are guys you have to account for."
It was clear to anyone who watched the Bulls last year that "Caruoshow" was the lead defender by a wide margin. That didn't lessen his impact in the slightest going up against their opponents, but now joining a team with few other defensive weapons, it'll allow for a much more versatile system for him to play in.
"If you want to put me on the top of the list over them, they're going to take advantage of it. If you want to put them at the top of the list over me, I'm going to take advantage of it," Caruso said.
Any way you want to put it, there will be no escape from the wrath of the Thunder defense next season. It was a strength before, but now, it's arguably its identity. And the veteran will play a pivotal role in helping mold that.
It won't take long for Oklahoma City's defensive trio to get to know each other well, especially as offseason practices ramp back up following the draft. Besides, Caurso's already done his YouTube highlights homework on Dort and Holmgren. He's almost up to date.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.