Alex Caruso Finds Comfort in Familiarity of OKC Thunder Organization
Oklahoma City pulled off a massive trade on Thursday shipping out former No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey to Chicago to land defensive ace Alex Caruso. This is a swap that should be viewed as a win for all parties.
Caruso fits the Thunder - as he does the other 29 teams - like a glove. His 40 percent 3-point shooting, all-defensive prowess and playmaking chops with a high feel for the game makes him the perfect compliment to Oklahoma City's contending roster.
Giddey on the flip side was never placed in a comfortable role in Bricktown - being asked to conform into an off-ball player he was never designed to be now gets to enter a contract year in the Windy City on the ball in a role that will maximize his skillsets and allow him to take a step up as a player.
However, OKC is not far removed from seeing how difficult it is to integrate a veteran onto their roster as Gordon Hayward flamed out in Bricktown after Presti's trade deadline move. Though, not only will Caruso have an entire offseason and training camp to gel, but this is where he started his NBA career.
Back in September of 2016, Caruso was in training camp with the Thunder before being shuffled to their G League affiliate the OKC Blue where he played for now varsity bench boss Mark Daigneault.
“Facility is still the same, so I know where everything is at. Just really excited to be here," Caruso said Monday at his introductory press conference while discussing how the familiarity will help him.
The 30-year-old reflected on being the first player Billy Donovan ever cut in the coach's office at the Thunder practice facility and detailed a special night in Sioux Falls that changed his NBA career with Sam Presti.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.