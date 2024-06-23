Alex Caruso Gives Interesting Perspective on How Sam Presti Impacted His Career
Alex Caruso - statistically - was never supposed to make it here. As he arrives back in Oklahoma City, his career comes full circle. From being the 81st-ranked High School recruit to his decorated college career with his hometown Texas A&M Aggies before going undrafted.
Caruso landed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in September of 2016 before he was cut the next month earning the organization his G League rights after being showcased in Summer League with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Though, the training camp musical chairs is a tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme most of whom are swept to the invisible league and forgotten about despite their hard work in the G League. Though, Caruso's persistence and adaptability make him one of the biggest developmental success stories the league has to offer.
"A really big important timestamp of my career, Sam Presti traveled with our OKC G League team to Sioux Falls for two games in four days there, he traveled there and gave us an hour, hour and a half in this small room with our whole team and staff there. He just basically opened the floor to questions and was like hey ask me anything you want," Caruso explained on the JJ Redick Podcast Old Man and the Three.
Caruso is not the first one to talk about Presti's magical bus rides to nowhere G League towns in the midst of the grueling season that feels like a grind once you are in it, especially with how the G League travels to contests.
Though, the OKC Blue took full advantage of having one of the best NBA executives on that trip with them as Presti opened the floor to questions.
"Somebody asked Wwhat do you look for when you are looking for a guy in the G League or a guy to fill out your team?' one of the first things he said was how many positions can you guard and can you be a good teammate?" Caruso said "Well, I can do the second one like that is easy, just be a good person and hang out with the team."
"But right now, I can probably guard a couple of two guards and a couple of point guards...I think having that discussion where I understood what someone in the front office for an NBA team was actually looking for, once I got that information I was like alright well I know what I can do good, let's get better at the other stuff" the defensive ace detailed.
The rest is history, as Caruso transformed himself into one of the best and most scaleable defenders in the NBA utilizing every bit of his 6-foot-5 186-pound frame.
Caruso played in 106 G League games en route to transforming himself into an NBA Champion and a key cog in two of the most prestigious franchises. Now, he returns to the prairies aiming to help this young Thunder squad hoist a Larry O'Brien trophy.
