Alex Caruso Instantly Makes OKC Thunder Top Defense in the NBA
As the Oklahoma City Thunder swapped their former No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey for Chicago Bulls defensive ace Alex Caruso on Thursday it is impossible to not let your mind drift to the potential defensive impact of this move.
This past season, the OKC Thunder enjoyed a top-five in the league defense which posted a 104.5 defensive rating good enough for second-best in the league only lagging behind Orlando's 100.0 rating. Third in the league in steals and second in blocks. Oklahoma City held matchups to a league-best 43.1 percent from the floor, eighth in opponent 3-point percentage (34 percent) and the second-worst plus-minus at -8.3 just behind the reigning Champion Celtics.
While it is hard to top such an outstanding defensive output the 2024-25 version of the Oklahoma City Thunder is poised to do just that. With the NBA leaning heavily into perimeter scorers, no team is more adapt to handling star-level scorers than the current Thunder.
Mark Daigneault can deploy Lu Dort, Caruso, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams, Aaron Wiggins and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the outside to funnel the action into elite defensive anchor Chet Holmgren.
The newly acquired 30-year-old is a two-time All-Defensive member and gives Oklahoma City a bevy of options to frustrate, fluster and fatigue the opposition.
Already in their initial playoff run that core held Luka Doncic in relative check while neutralizing Kyrie Irving - the attention the star duo commands freed up corner triples from the like of PJ Washington and Derrick Jones Jr. The Thunder instantly become more athletic to fly out or stay home on those marginal players.
Oklahoma City is poised to lead the league in frustration fouls, stars complaining to the officials and overall juice.
