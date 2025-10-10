Alex Caruso Looks Sharp in First OKC Thunder Preseason Action
Last offseason, Oklahoma City made two huge moves that had a direct correlation to the team winning its first ever NBA Finals. The first was obvious — everyone saw it coming. The Thunder needed depth in the front court and a big man that was strong on the glass. Isaiah Hartenstein made complete sense. The second move, however, came out of nowhere — and it turned out to be one of the most important moves in Thunder history.
Alex Caruso gave the team the lift they didn’t even know they needed, and became a legend in Oklahoma City after just one season. His playoff run will be remembered forever.
While he was rock solid all season long, he wasn’t the player that he was in the postseason when the season first began. And that’s perfectly reasonable, and seems like it would go without saying. Caruso needed time to fit into the Thunder system, learn his role, and figure out how to play on one of the NBA’s best teams after spending the last handful of seasons on a non-contender.
Oklahoma City’s postseason was a clear and obvious example that this was the Caruso they’d been hoping for all year. He was fourth on the team in points per game at 9.2 a night and shot 41.1% from 3-point range. He was critical in multiple series’s, including against the Nuggets where he had to guard former MVP Nikola Jokic.
Now, after a full season and playoff run with the Thunder, Caruso understands the deal. He knows this team very well, he knows the system, and he feels completely comfortable. He should be able to jump right in on night one and not miss a beat — there’s no learning curve this time around.
“Yeah, the continuity part obviously helps,” Caruso noted during the team’s media day. “It's not a lot of teaching early in the year, whereas, on different teams with new guys and you're learning different concepts and kind of strategically how you want to play.
Caruso played 17 minutes on Thursday night — his first action of the preseason. He drew the start, too, as Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren were sidelined. Caruso totaled 11 points, an assist, a steal, and a block. He was 4-of-8 from the floor and knocked down a triple. He led the starting lineup with a +6, too.
It looked like he was able to pick up right where he left off in June. He looked confident and comfortable, which should lead to consistency early on. It certainly won't take any time for him to mesh into any lineups, that part has already been done. It should be smooth sailing for Caruso this season, and his first preseason action was a good indication.