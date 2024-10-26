Alex Caruso Discusses Return to Chicago to Battle Bulls
In the second game of the NBA season, the Oklahoma City Thunder will participate in a family affair. Oklahoma City bench boss Mark Daigneault will face off with his mentor Billy Donovan, Former Thunder lottery pick Josh Giddey will face the team that drafted him for the first time and defensive ace Alex Caruso will return to Chicago for the first time since the trade.
Ahead of this game, Caruso discussed what it means to him to return to the United Center, a contest he has had circled on his calendar since the schedule was announced.
“It is exciting to get back there, obviously so soon. Every year the schedule comes out, you look for certain games. Coming from there last year, I was looking forward to seeing when we were going to play them,” Caruso said “It will be good to see a lot of the people that work at the United Center, obviously people on the Bulls staff, and my teammates that I still obviously keep in contact with. I had three really good years with that team and formed a lot of good relationships.”
Though, this is a business trip for Caruso as much as it is a homecoming. The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to snowball momentum after an impressive season opening win.
“It will be fun to go back but obviously, you know we are going to be there for business to try to get a win and get out of there,” Caruso continued with a smile.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.