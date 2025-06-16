Alex Caruso's Offensive Identity Coming Alive on NBA's Biggest Stage
"He has instincts that are special," Oklahoma City Thunder point guard and NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said of his teammate Alex Caruso.
"I don't think you can teach things like that. He just knows where the ball is going, where the rebound is bouncing to, how to get a deflection, timely steals... he just has amazing feel for the game and is an amazing competitor."
This kind of praise isn't just handed out, it's earned. And Caruso has earned it this whole season, even through a slew of injuries.
But now, most importantly, he's doing it on the biggest stage of basketball—the NBA Finals. He's unfazed, never wavers and always has the pedal to the floor, full throttle, in sixth gear. It's the nature of how he plays.
That play style and feel for the game has been massive in the 2025 NBA Finals thus far and the postseason as a whole. In this series, Caruso is making strides for the Thunder on both ends of the floor, and this team would likely not be here without him. General manager Sam Presti's move for him over the offseason is just one more highly impressive accolade to add to Presti's long catalog of valuable moves for this franchise.
Against the Indiana Pacers in this series, Caruso is 14.8 points on 54.5% shooting, 2.5 steals, 4.3 rebounds while shooting 50% from three on 29.3 minutes a game off the bench. Yes, that's coming from off the bench.
His defensive prowess is what has made a name for himself in this league. A pesky, physical, handsy defender who continually knocks balls loose and causes opponents to pull their hair out in frustration. He gets in the head of some of the most talented players in the NBA. But in this series, he's turning it up on the other end of the floor as well.
That 14.8 points per game more than doubles his average from the regular season of 7.1 points per game, and he's playing his best series by far in terms of offense against Indiana. He's been Oklahoma City's best and most efficient shooter from long range as well, making one attempt for every two he tries, averaging four attempts a night.
What Caruso has been doing is exceptional as this team's seasoned veteran. He knows what it takes to hoist the Larry O'Brien, and he hopes to help bring the Thunder to the promised land by the end of this series.