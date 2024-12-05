Alex Caruso Set to Return For OKC Thunder After Five Game Absence
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen Alex Caruso bounce in and out of the lineup this season. Caruso, the Thunder's summer time splash on the trade market, has yet ot find a groove in OKC. The defensive ace is averaging just five points, three rebounds, two assists and nearly two steals per game while shooting 35 percent from the floor, 20 percent from 3-point land and 71 percent at the charity stripe.
This all in 13 games as Caruso has bounced in and out of the Thunder lineup with a nagging hip injury that has sidelined him for the past five games. Now, the Oklahoma City Thunder's latest injury report does not include the veteran guard.
The lack of Caruso's name on the league's official injury report signals a return to the OKC Thunder lineup. A group that has weathered his absence as best as possible, but can still use their defensive tone setter back.
Furthermore, Caruso needs to be back. Returning against the lowly Raptors and Pelicans to close the week withh serve as two great tune up games, before the Thunder's NBA Cup quarterfinal match with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.
Oklahoma City saw Caruso score double-figures in two of his last three games before re-aggrevating his hip injury. Perhaps a sign of offensive turnaround for the Thunder guard.
