Alex Caruso Will Return to OKC Thunder Lineup vs. 76ers
The Oklahoma City Thunder made a massive trade for defensive ace Alex Caruso to tip-off the NBA offseason, swapping out Josh Giddey in a one-for-one deal with the Chicago Bulls. The Thunder got plenty of answers, on paper, with this move. OKC exchanged its worst defense and 3-point shooter with a two-time All-defensive team member who shot 40 percent from beyond the arc a year ago.
This season has gotten off to a shaky start for Caruso, who struggled to fit-in the Thunder's offensive system at first while always providing elite defense, but only logging 20 games to date of the possible 38 games the Thunder have played.
Caruso has bounced in and out of the lineup due to a hip injury and has missed the past ten games due to injury. This is the Texas A&M product's third stint of missing three-or-more games in a single stretch.
As the Oklahoma City Thunder released its first injury report for Tuesday's tilt with the 76ers, Caruso was not listed, signaling his return to the lineup.
NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (GL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
Philadelphia 76ers
- Joel Embiid (Foot) OUT
- Andre Drummond (Toe) OUT
- Kyle Lowry (Hip) OUT
- KJ Martin (Foot) OUT
- Jared McCain (Knee) OUT
- Caleb Martin (Groin) Questionable
