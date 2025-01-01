Anthony Edwards Offers High Praise For OKC Thunder Superstar: ‘The MVP of the NBA’
Oklahoma City is absolutely rolling into the New Year, and their MVP candidate is leading the way — and then some. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having the best season of his career and arguably the best season in the NBA. Tuesday night was just another day at the office for SGA, but that’s what makes his season so impressive.
Against the Timberwolves, Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 40 points on 15-of-23 from the floor and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. His defense was stellar, too, as he racked up four steals. He completely took over the game in the second half and spearheaded the Thunder’s massive run. Oklahoma City dominated the third quarter 43-23, and Gilgeous-Alexander was largely responsible.
After the game, Wolves star Anthony Edwards had high praise for SGA. Many stars have discussed how hard it is to play against Gilgeous-Alexander, but Edwards had unique praise for the Thunder superstar.
"The MVP of the NBA," Edwards told ESPN, describing SGA.
Gilgeous-Alexander is now averaging 31.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.5 rebounds on the season. The most impressive part is his 52.8% shooting from the floor. He has also been an elite defender, averaging 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks.
"To me, he's unguardable," Edwards said. "As far as any one-on-one matchup, yeah, you can go on and give it up. Just give him two points most of the time. So I think you got to trap him. Maybe that don't work, but you got to try it. For sure you got to send a second body, especially if he got a favorable matchup. Anytime he got somebody that he knows can't guard him, ah, he going to score every time."
While there are certainly other contenders for the award, Gilgeous-Alexander is more than deserving. He’s a two-way star that is leading the Thunder to its best season in franchise history. He has been the most impactful player in the league and is the biggest reason why Oklahoma City has a 27-5 record and is running away with the top seed in the Western Conference.
