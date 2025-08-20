Are the Houston Rockets Fully Equipped to Become an OKC Thunder Rival?
The Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder do have history.
The initial James Harden departure to Houston when the first highly talented rendition of the Thunder disbanded. The 2013 playoff series where Oklahoma City routed the Rockets in a six-game series, despite then-Rockets guard Patrick Beverly making a dirty play and tearing Russell Westbrook's meniscus which sparked serious conflict between the two teams.
The 2020 bubble series during the COVID-19 lockdown era where Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and co. lost on a heartbreaking last-second failure in Game 7. Oklahoma City "giving up" Alperen Sengun to the Rockets in the 2021 NBA Draft. Steven Adams making his way to the Rockets during the 2024-25 season.
And now, the big one—Houston securing Kevin Durant in the NBA's most involved trade ever, with seven teams being in the mix. But even with Durant in the limelight in Houston, can this team be a sure-fire rival to the defending champions in Oklahoma City?
It may seem that way. A second seed in the West a year ago with real-deal young talent and work ethic, a loyal fan base and now adding a bonafide superstar veteran to the mix, you'd think it's set it stone that this will be the team to give Oklahoma City the most fits next season.
And with Sengun and Holmgren having partial beef around them, that makes it that much more convincing that this is what we could see unfold.
Last year, Houston was able to grab two wins against the Thunder compared to Oklahoma City's three, showing opportunity for Houston to improve upon that and potentially win a season series in the near future. The last time they were able to do that against the Thunder was in the 2021-22 season. The last time before that—the 2016-17 season.
Oklahoma City has forged a path to be one of the most headhunted teams in the league next season, as is any defending champion. But in this instance, Houston will surely be hyped to potentially take down a team who they have a rich history with on both a franchise level and a player level.
Durant has continually took jabs at the Thunder through various media, and it'll be his time to reinforce what he's had to say on the floor against a team he will have to work hard for to topple. The NBA will see if the 36-year old still has it in him.
The scenery is there. This could be a serious rivalry. But will it actually?
Oklahoma City has also improved this offseason. Not by addition in its lineup, but by addition in improvement on its continously progressing young guys, and reigning MVP in Gilgeous-Alexander.