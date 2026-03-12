OKC Thunder Superstar Stamped NBA MVP Case

Oklahoma City has been spoiled. Since relocating to Bricktown in 2008, the team has seen an unprecedented run of future Hall of Famers and NBA MVPs pass through town. From Kevin Durant to Russell Westbrook, even the legends such as Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul, to Paul George. Last year, superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made it three NBA Most Valuable Players to play for Oklahoma City since 2008.

That makes just the fifth time in NBA history that a team has rattled off three different NBA MVP award winners. Oklahoma City is the first team to have three different NBA MVPs in a 12-year span in league history.

Most other franchises in the association are still waiting on just one player the caliber of Durant, Westbrook and Gilgeous-Alexander. Ten still await their first Championship despite all of them entering the league before Oklahoma City.

This season, Gilgeous-Alexander continued his historic pace. Not only has he tied Wilt Chamberlain's 126-game streak of scoring 20 points or more, but the superstar is averaging 31.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.2 stocks per game while shooting 55% from the floor, 38% from beyond the arc and 89% at the charity stripe in 54 games played. He has led the Bricktown Ballers to another 50-win season, sitting at 51-15 on the year, the Thunder's tenth such mark since 2010, the most in the league.

Gilgeous-Alexander has already made his fourth NBA All-Star team and is in line to have as many All-NBA nods if he reaches the 65 games played threshold with the season he is producing. On Monday, he stamped his NBA MVP case by dominating against Denver.

He logged 35 points, nine rebounds, 15 assists, a steal and a block while shooting 66% from the floor, 3-for-7 from beyond the arc and 4-for-4 from the charity stripe with zero turnovers in 39 minutes. A stat line that only LeBron James has put up in his NBA career. On one night, he tied Wilt's record that stood for over 60 years and put up numbers that only LeBron has been able to muster.

Add in the game-winning step-back triple and you see how Gilgeous-Alexander solidified his NBA MVP case. After the clock hit triple zeros on Monday, and the Thunder escaped with an improbable 129-126 win, it is impossible to argue anyone else over the Thunder superstar in the MVP race for the 2025-26 campaign.

This should mark Gilgeous-Alexander's second straight NBA MVP award.