Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Hints at Next Goal

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on the path to being an All-Time great. Anyone who watches him each and every night understands his greatness. From his consistency, to his production, efficiency, historic nights, and winning impact, it all adds up to witnessing a player on course to be considered legendary once the 27-year-old's career ends.

On Thursday, he continued to make history with his 127th straight game of posting 20-or-more points. Sitting along atop the NBA record books, passing Wilt Chamberlain's highest benchmark of 126. A record that no one has sniffed since Chamberlain, the closest in the modern era being Kevin Durant, who could only log 72 such contests, tying Michael Jordan for fifth on the list. Oscar Robertson reached 75 consecutive outings with 20-or-more points, with Chamberlain now owning the No. 2 and No. 3 slots with 126 and 92 games, respectively.

That is a list littered with great scorers and many more dancing in your head as glaring omissions, unable to post such a stretch. Gilgeous-Alexander was the only player to put true pressure on Chamberlain. No matter if you are a basketball guru or a casual fan, everyone understands that to be in the same breath with the big dipper is to walk among giants in this sport.

This streak has been a storyline during the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar's impressive rise to the top of the NBA. He has already bagged one NBA MVP award –– with this past week putting him in the driver's seat to grab another one by season's end –– a Western Conference Finals MVP, NBA Finals MVP, a scoring title, four All-Star selections and is in line for as many All-NBA honors should he reach the 65 game mark.

He has taken the world by storm, doing so with efficiency from the guard position that can only be compared to Jordan, who many still argue is the best of all time. Even as recently as Monday, on a night where Gilgeous-Alexander tied Chamberlain's 20-or-more point record, the Thunder superstar posted a statline only LeBron James has mirrored. The reigning NBA MVP posted 35 points, nine rebounds, 15 assists and zero turnovers.

With all that he has already accomplished, last night Gilgeous-Alexander took the podium to be peppered with questions following his 35-point outing where he rewrote history in the Thunder's 104-102 win over the Boston Celtics.

When quizzed on what is next to accomplish for the eight-year veteran on the offensive end of the floor. After all, not only has Gilgeous-Alexander been the most consistent player while dominating in the mid-range and dazzling with his difficult shot-making with what appears to be effortless efficiency, but each year he has improved. From rounding out his ability to hit step-back triples to this season, where he has taken a sizeable playmaking leap, even fresh off an MVP season.

It didn't take him long to spit out an answer to this question. It was a surprisingly fast retort for an NBA veteran who seems to have mastered the art of scoring. Without a second thought, Gilgeous-Alexander turned his attention to another historic feat.

"I have never had a season at 50/40/90, and I still think there are ways I can grow. Just understanding the game, understanding tactics, understanding the team's plan for me. Other coaches, how they coach against the best guy on the other team. There is always something to learn, the game is always evolving, guys are getting better around me. There is always something for me to pick up on and learn," Gilgeous-Alexander said Thursday night.

The OKC Thunder superstar is setting his sights on improving his already other worldly efficency. This season, Gilgeous-Alexander is posting 55 percent from the floor, 38 percent from the 3-point line and 89 percent from the charity stripe. He is just two percent away from distance and one percentage point away from the charity stripe of reaching his goal. A bench mark of 50-plus percent from the floor, 40-plus percent from the 3 point line and 90-plus percent from the free throw line that he has flirted with before.

In 2020-21, Gilgeous-Alexander turned in 50 percent shooting from the floor, 41 percent from the 3 point line and 80 percent at the charity stripe. This year, is the closest he has been to that historic club.

Throughout NBA history, there is an extremely short list of players to post a 50/40/90 season, with only one true outlier. The names in the 50/40/90 club are largely legends, all-time greats and Hall of Famers.

Fellow Canadian Steve Nash did it four times. Larry Bird and Kevin Durant did it twice. Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving, Dirk Nowitzki, Reggie Miller, Mark Price, and Malcom Brogdon all did it once.

As Gilgeous-Alexander continues to improve from beyond the arc, having multiple hot stretches throughout this season, including two months of him shooting well over 40% from downtown, it is hard to put anything past the Kentucky product when he sets his mind to it.

The one thing you can guarantee is that for as long as Gilgeous-Alexander is playing in Bricktown, you have a chance to see history every night.