As OKC Thunder Get Healthier, They Can Return to Form Defensively
Mayor Holt might as well put into law that Nov. 21 is hence forth Isaiah Hartenstein day. The seven-footer is the talk of Bricktown around water coolers, on social media and Thunder on SI. So excuse me for indulging in more big man talk.
On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder saw the long awaited debut of their biggest free agent signing in club history. After inking Hartenstein to a three year $87 Millon pact this summer to lure him away from Broadway, the big man was delayed by a hand injury suffered in the preseason.
It took 16 games but Hartenstein's debut was worth the wait. The Thunder big men was historic in his first game collecting 14 rebounds, the most of any Thunder player in their first game with the franchise. The 26-year-old also chipped in three assists, four blocks and 13 points leading to a game-high plus-minus of plus-16.
While the talk can center around the Thunder's offense which labored at times but looked leaps and bounds better with Hartenstein in the mix or his physically imposing frame down low which Oklahoma City has not enjoyed in a while, what he does for the team's defense can not be overstated.
Oklahoma City is still without their best defender in Chet Holmgren and do not have their back up big man Jaylin Williams either, by no means is this a bill of clean health. However, getting Hartenstein back has freed up the Thunder on the defensive end in a big way. Allowing them to return to form more closely to how things looked before Holmgren's hip injury.
Hartenstein anchoring at the rim allows the Thunder's plethora of perimeter defenders to be more aggressive, even gamble more and worry solely about their assignment when the seven-footer is in the game. Instead of thinking of crisp rotations to swarm the paint, the Thunder can play more free which allowed them to rack up 22 turnovers on Wednesday and only let up 32 paint points.
Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander summed it up best in the midst of discussing the seven footers' debut.
"He's an anchor. He sees everything. Let's you know early and loud. It's great to have that behind you."
