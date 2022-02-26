Ball-Handling Debate: Thunder Presser Entertains Josh Giddey as Top Distributor

The Thunder's recent postgame presser entertained the idea of Josh Giddey playing even more on the ball. But, is it worth putting any stock into it?

The ball-handling debate has been placed on the table.

Following a 10-game absence of star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey emerged from the pack. As the number-one option, the guard dropped 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.5 assists while recording three-consecutive triple-doubles – a rookie honor only shared with Oscar Robertson.

With the 19-year-old’s recent play, questions arose. And, when the media asked Head Coach Mark Daigneault about the ball-handling role Thursday evening, an intriguing storyline was built. Josh Giddey playing more on the ball.

“We’ve gotta be able to utilize (Giddey’s) strengths,” said Daigneault. “He’s a really good initiator, he’s a really good creator and we’ve gotta use that part of his game to unlock the potential of the team. It’s gonna require Shai to make some plays off the ball a little bit, where he’s driving close-outs, where he’s shooting, open shots – but it’s also gonna take some load off of Shai. He’s not gonna have to work as hard.”

Additionally, Daigneault noted, when asked, that Josh will primarily be on the ball when Shai is on the floor.

“I’m not gonna guarantee an amount of possession, but yeah, he’s gonna (play on the ball,)” said Daigneault. “Absolutely. 100%. He’s a really good player, and to be a great team you have to have multiple really good players working together. He's proven that he can do that. Like I said, it’s gonna take some load off of Shai.”

Later in the media session, Daigneault mentioned that the decision to hand Giddey more opportunities on the ball had been a development in talks prior to Shai’s injury. And, that all three parties have talked about the potential role shift.

Taking Daigneault’s quotes at face value, many have jumped to the conclusion that the distribution change marks a pivotal shift in the franchise – a potential first ripple in Sam Presti’s rebuild. In all reality, the news marks a small shift in the rotation and a new addition that will, in all likelihood, benefit all parties involved.

This season, Gilgeous-Alexander has stayed atop the NBA landscape as a penetrator, driving around the basket a league-high 23.5 times on the season. In addition, his 4.4 free throws generated off of drives marks a league-best. However, his flaky 27.5% production from downtown has been a bit of an issue.

The goal with Giddey’s inflated role may aid the 23-year-old’s shooting game, bumping the guard back to his prestigious play off-the-catch. For example, take note of his three seasons in OKC. Playing alongside Dennis Schroder and Chris Paul as a sophomore, SGA shot 41.9% from deep, last year, he shot 43.2% off-the-catch. This year, the guard is shooting 41.5% shooting a lowly 0.9 attempts per game.

As an off-ball threat, Gilgeous-Alexander marks an improvement off-the-catch but also allows for secondary slashes to the basket.

On the flipside, handing Josh Giddey extra opportunities to facilitate Oklahoma City a more consistent option in distributing the ball off of drives while allowing Giddey’s hallmarked 10-foot runner to star.

With Giddey missing Friday’s contest against the Pacers, the duo of SGA and Giddey have had a mere game playing under Daigneault’s new resolution. The numbers – Gilgeous-Alexander placed 32 points and five assists on 22 shots while Giddey posted 15 points and six assists on 15 shots.

The sample size of one game proves absolutely nothing. But, with Gilgeous-Alexander being a driving force and Giddey remaining as a top passer – the idea of SGA moving to a “delegated” role on the ball is not too much of a shift. Take the notion as a step towards a duo akin to Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell in Utah, not a stagnant role comparable to his time with Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder.

Simply put, it’s probably best to put little stock in Daigneault’s postgame comments. Instead, focus on the growth between Bricktown’s pair of stars, and the ever-growing potential on tap.

