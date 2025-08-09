Ball Pressure, Turnovers Were Huge Driving Force in Thunder Title Run
Everyone knows that the Oklahoma City Thunder is an elite defensive team. It might just be their biggest strength as a collective team.
That was put on display throughout the entire 2024-25 NBA playoffs, a postseason run that eventually led to an NBA title. In fact, by the end of the playoffs, OKC had recorded the most steals in the playoffs since 1973.
They also averaged a monstrous 10.7 steals per 100 possessions, setting a record that hadn't been touched in 26 years. Plenty went into this, but none of the records or stats should come as a surprise. This is the identity of this Thunder team that everyone knows now.
It all starts with the on-ball pressure that the Thunder bring to the table. A collective of defensive-minded wings, like Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace and Jalen Williams, all help carry on this effort on a game-to-game basis. That defensive intensity appeared to be amplified throughout the playoffs and was a driving force in the multitude of wins OKC racked up.
This is clearly something the Thunder want to be known for, which is signified by the additions they've placed onto the roster over the last few seasons. From drafting Wallace to acquiring Caruso via trade two offseasons ago, the efforts to increase the team's on-ball pressure were clear.
A this point, it's unclear as to how their defense could truly improve. The Thunder have cemented themselves as the best defensive team in the NBA and, after returning all of their core defensive players from last season, that shouldn't be expected to change.
They have created a high ceiling for themselves that might not be surpassable. The bar is now high for them and the rest of the NBA, but it's something they have a chance of replicating. Other teams will also likely follow this same formula when it comes to player acquisition and high levels of ball pressure.
That being said, Oklahoma City now has the defensive formula to winning more games than every other team in the NBA. If it's a plan they can continue to stick to next season and beyond; there's no reason that the Thunder can't continue to find that same success.
OKC has set the bar for defense around the NBA and they won an NBA championship because of it. Unless another team can reach that same level of defensive capability, this could become the regular in the league for seasons to come.