Should OKC Thunder Be Concerned About Young Guard's Inconsistent Offense?

Oklahoma City has been one of the deepest teams in the league over the past few years, but it could still use some more consistency from one of its top reserves.

Since the Thunder began their run as the top team in the Western Conference standings in the 2023-24 season, there haven’t been many major changes to the roster. While some key additions in Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein were added after the first playoff exit, the Thunder have mostly stuck with the same core.

Among those in that core is Cason Wallace, who is now in his third season and was a critical piece of the Thunder’s NBA title run in 2025. As the Thunder look to become the first team to repeat as champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2018, they will need Wallace to show up in big moments once again.

While this season had been a bit of an up-and-down affair for the Kentucky product, Wallace showcased his potential in the Thunder’s February stretch without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In nine games without Gilgeous-Alexander in February, Wallace averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 assists and was among the top reasons Oklahoma City stayed in the top spot in the West in that period.

However, Wallace’s numbers have dropped off a bit since the MVP made his way back to the floor, getting only one double-digit performance in six games with Gilgeous-Alexander back and shooting 50% or better just once. Sure, it was encouraging to see Wallace have the stretch he did when the Thunder were heavily shorthanded, but they will need him to find more consistency as a role player as the playoffs near.

Of course, there’s no questioning that Wallace will be a key piece of Mark Daigneault’s rotation because of his immense impact defensively. Leading the league in steals at two per night, Wallace’s defense has never been a question mark.

Instead, his ability to knock down open threes and occasionally create for himself and others will need to be on full display in the postseason with at least some consistency. No one is expecting Wallace to average 15 points a night and shoot lights out from deep, but there have been enough nights where he’s been a non-factor offensively to warrant some concern.

Ultimately, Oklahoma City probably won’t have to worry too much about the third-year guard, given his defensive consistency and the depth on the roster. Still, it would be a real luxury for the Thunder to be able to rely on Wallace as a two-way player when the lights are brightest.