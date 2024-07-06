Best Remaining Free Agent Fits for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City already made the big moves this offseason. The team won the summer period by trading for Alex Caruso and signing Isaiah Hartenstein. Both moves have lifted the Thunder to the odds-on favorite in the Western Conference and a top-three favorite in title odds. It has been a perfect offseason for the Thunder, and the team’s front office should receive all the credit in the world.
If the season started tomorrow, the Thunder would be in a great spot. There’s nothing pressing that Oklahoma City needs to address. But looking at the roster from a big-picture vision, there’s a handful of unsigned free agents that could really help the Thunder. Even if it’s just for depth, it’s something. Oklahoma City had the best injury luck in the NBA a season ago, and while the team is hopeful to experience that again, it’s always better to prepare for the worst.
Here are a handful of players Oklahoma City could look to add by using its MLE slot:
Malik Beasley
Beasley seems like the most obvious option for the Thunder considering they tried to make a run at Klay Thompson before signing Hartenstein instead. Beasley is a cheap option that gives Oklahoma City another legitimate shooting option. If the Thunder’s outside luck runs dry in the postseason again, Beasley’s shooting prowess would be a great backup option.
Precious Achiuwa
Achiuwa provided valuable minutes in the front court for the Knicks last season after the trade deadline and could do the same in Oklahoma City. He already has experience and chemistry with Hartenstein and can play multiple positions. With Holmgren and Hartenstein, Oklahoma City is set at the center position. But the Thunder could use more bodies at the power forward spot just to add a bit of depth. For New York, he averaged 7.7 points and 7.2 rebounds in 24 minutes a game — and he wouldn’t even need to do that much in Oklahoma City.
Cedi Osman
Oklahoma City could add another shooter that can really do it all at a value price. He wasn’t as impactful as he could’ve been in San Antonio so he seems to be flying under the radar now. He was a double-digit scorer in Cleveland for multiple seasons and can provide depth off the bench. Osman isn’t an unbelievable rebounder, but he can provide height and length. At 6-foot-7, he’s a bigger wing that can fit in with Oklahoma City’s versatile lineups.
Spencer Dinwiddie
Fans might need some convincing with this one. If Dinwiddie would take a veterans minimum, though, it couldn’t hurt much. At points in his career, he has been a fantastic creator and a microwave scorer off the bench. That’s one thing Oklahoma City is missing — someone who can run the point guard spot and operate the offense off the bench. Dinwiddie has had more lows than highs over the last few seasons, but Oklahoma City has proven to be a great spot to revitalize a career. It’s worth kicking the tires.
