What Could Interest in Klay Thompson Lead to for OKC Thunder?
The Oklahoma City Thunder went out and made the biggest free-agent splash in team history inking Isaiah Hartenstein to a three-year $87 Million deal to sure-up their frontcourt rotation. However, prior to prying Hartenstein away from New York, ESPN reports the Thunder had an interest in another popular name on the market.
"Klay Thompson loved watching the Dallas Mavericks run throughout the playoffs this year. He was intrigued by the young Oklahoma City Thunder. He had always wanted to play for the Lakers, in the uniform of his childhood idol, Kobe Bryant," ESPN's Ramona Shelburne wrote.
"The Thunder also were interested in Thompson but ended up prioritizing big man Isaiah Hartenstein with their cap space," Shelburne reports.
The interest from the OKC Thunder in the legendary sharpshooter could reveal something about what the team is looking for in their final roster spot. While Oklahoma City has a history of bringing that extra spot into the season during contending years, given that they already are down a spot due to the injury to first-round pick Nikola Topic, perhaps the team is more eager to fill the slot than we know.
Should the Oklahoma City Thunder elect to round out their roster, the team still has an $8 Million Mid-Level Exception to slot in an additional weapon. The Thunder's pursuit of Thompson could indicate the team believes they need a high-volume 3-point shooter who ideally could switch multiple positions defensively.
While Thompson has lost a step in the latter category, the team defense the Thunder possess would've made up for his decline. Should the Thunder look to add a steady shooter, there are still options available on the open market.
