Bleacher Report Gives OKC’s Rookie Class an A-Minus

Oklahoma City fared well drafting its 2021 rookie class.

Bleacher Report recently graded every 2022 team’s rookie class, giving the Oklahoma City Thunder and its four newest rookies an A-minus.

Drafting Josh Giddey sixth overall, Tre Mann eighteenth overall, and taking two flyers on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins in the second round of the 2021 Draft has worked out well for the Thunder thus far.

Only five teams on the list received a grade better than Oklahoma City, with the Bulls, Pacers and Lakers also receiving an A-minus.’

Cleveland, Toronto and New Orleans received a perfect A-plus, with the Pistons and Rockets closely in tow with A’s.

While OKC had a nice draft top to bottom, Giddey was the “crown jewel.”

Josh Giddey

“Josh Giddey, the No. 6 overall pick, served as the crown jewel and might have pushed for Rookie of the Year honors had he not been forced off the floor in February by a season-ending hip injury.” Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley wrote. “Even with the ailment, though, he finished as the lone freshman to tally at least 500 points, 400 rebounds and 300 assists. In another nod to his across-the-board contributions, he had four triple-doubles—or one more than the rest of the NBA's rookie class combined.”

OKC also had other rookies playing down the stretch, including Lindy Waters III and Vit Krejci, who both contributed to a few wins late-season.

The 2022 NBA Lottery takes place on Tuesday, May 17.

