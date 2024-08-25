Bleacher Report Tabs Aaron Wiggins as Best Contract in NBA After 2024 Offseason
The best kept secret in the NBA is just how talented Oklahoma City Thunder swiss-army knife Aaron Wiggins is. While his Basketball Reference page might not pop out, averaging 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and a stock per game, his impact goes far beyond the box score.
Wiggins can defend four positions on the floor at a high level, makes the right decision on offense and just finishes plays to make a winning impact for the OKC Thunder. His motor, defense and efficiency allows him to fly up the chart of fan favorites in Bricktown.
This week, Bleacher Report examined NBA contracts to find out who has the most valuable pact in the association, to which Eric Pincus gave the honor to Wiggins.
"With the salary cap climbing 10 percent a year and Wiggins' salary decreasing, his final season projects to be just 3.9 percent of the cap. As the Thunder eventually extend players like Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, having Wiggins at that price will be extremely valuable," Pincus wrote for Bleacher Report.
With the Oklahoma City Thunder expected to compete for a title - and enjoying 15 Nationally Televised games this season - Wiggins is set to be on display for a National audience to show his value that OKC Thunder fans have already appreciated.
