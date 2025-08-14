Breaking Down Where to Find OKC Thunder National TV Games
The OKC Thunder have secured the most National TV games in the NBA this upcoming season. In the 2025-26 campaign, the Thunder will play 34 such contests as the league debuts a new National TV lineup that spans all seven days of the week with ESPN, ABC, NBC, Peacock and Amazon Prime taking turns showcasing the league.
On Thursday as the NBA announced their schedule, they also released which dates belong to which networks. Let's break down how many games wil be on each National TV provider for Oklahoma City.
NBA National TV Weekly Schedule
- Sunday: ABC, Peacock, NBC
- Monday: Peacock
- Tuesday: NBC, Peacock
- Wednesday: ESPN
- Thursday: Amazon Prime
- Friday: Amazon Prime, ESPN
- Saturday: Amazon Prime, ABC
OKC Thunder National TV Schedule Broken Down
- ESPN: 8
- ABC: 5
- Peacock: 4
- NBC: 7
- Amazon Prime: 10
Note: Games on NBC can also be found on Peacock
The Oklahoma City Thunder have the most National TV games in the NBA this season, tied with the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. That is an impressive feat to pull off for the OKC Thunder in one of the smallest markets in the league.
Oklahoma City has a right to these National TV slots regardless of market size. The Thunder's play style warrants the showcase. OKC plays suffocating defense, with a star-studded trio and the deepest, most talented, roster in the league.
The Thunder have also proven to take the regular season seriously, which can't be said for plenty of squads in the modern NBA.
After rattling off 68 wins a year ago, no one is expecting a drop off in the Bricktown Ballers' title defense season. The Thunder being showcased at every turn of the NBA calendar is proof of that belief from the league's front office with everyone pegging Oklahoma City to win 60-something games against this season. Some being bold enough to call their shots on the Thunder threatening the highest win mark in NBA history.
This regular season will be worth watching as Oklahoma City hopes to capture its third straight No. 1 seed in the Western Conference to set itself up for successs when chasing a second consecutive championship.
For the first time in NBA history, the league is in a parity era. Each NBA champion since 2018 has failed to get out of the second round the following season. In a tough Western Conference, it will be interesting to see if the Thunder can buck this current trend.
Being the No. 1 seed would go along way in helping that cause with how loaded the conference is. Making the regular season a focal point for the OKC Thunder.