Call of Duty Release Brings Life full Circle for Thunder Star Jalen Williams
When he’s not skying for ambidextrous finishes at the rim, throwing together fits or barking at the Paycom Center crowd, there’s a good chance you can find Thunder star Jalen Williams playing video games. Typically, Call of Duty with his Oklahoma City teammates.
In just two NBA seasons, the 23-year-old Williams has garnered an eclectic reputation with his infectious personality and high-octane play. His most recent venture has been supporting his brother, Cody, at 2024 NBA Summer League, where all 30 NBA teams gather each year to face off.
Recently, Williams was able to get his hands on the soon-to-be released Black Ops 6 at the Call of Duty War Room in Las Vegas, NV. The newest game by Activision is scheduled to be released in late October, and will be the next in line for the Black Ops series, which started in 2010.
For Williams, the game brings a full circle moment that includes a look into the past at late nights on the AAU circuit, and a glimpse into the future as a rising NBA star.
“We would play zombies and everybody would fight for who would be the next group,” Williams reminisced of his early introduction to Call of Duty. “That’s what I remember from AAU, that’s actually a nice memory. Being in a hotel room, staying up til 2 or 3 a.m. to play a 9 a.m. game.
“It’s cool that it’s full circle, that’s stuff that we grew up with that when you’re little you imagine doing what we’re doing now.”
With its worldwide popularity, Call of Duty is woven into the fabric of the NBA, with countless players league wide playing, streaming and more.
“It’s definitely starting to evolve, more and more guys are starting to stream — that’s one of the cooler things about the NBA and I’m happy it’s getting traction,” Williams said. “In the NBA more and more guys are using that as an outlet. It’s kind of crazy we’re at [Black Ops 6], time’s flying, it’s kind’ve wild.”
Throughout the weekend, dozens of NBA players filtered into the War Room to try their hand at the Two-Minute Drill, a contest featuring a cash prize, custom championship belt and plenty of bragging rights. Paul George, Herb Jones, Dereck Lively, Matas Buzelis, Bronny James and Cody Williams — who is freshly inked with the Utah Jazz — were just a few of the countless players who attended the event.
After toiling with different builds, strategies and more, James ended up coming away with the win with a score of 84. Charlotte forward Grant Williams came up just short with 83, followed by rookie Bobi Klintman with 77.
When asked who was better between the Williams’ brothers, Jalen didn’t put up much of a fight.
“Cody, it’s not even close,” he said. “Cody used to practice, I would come home and he would be in the lobby practicing. There was a certain point where I just couldn’t compete and I was cool with second place.”
Despite his willingness to concede the familial Call of Duty title, he won’t be so eager to cede anything on the court. The Thunder have positioned themselves as a Western Conference juggernaut this offseason. And the team seems poised, with the help of Williams, to return to the coveted NBA Finals.
