Can Ajay Mitchell Still be a Contributor for OKC Thunder This Season?
Oklahoma City has been without its blossoming rookie for the past two months, and his return could come too late to get him back in the rotation.
The Thunder have spent much of the 2024-25 season establishing themselves as the top team in the NBA. For the first half of the season, the Thunder’s second-round pick was a key part of that rise to the top of the league.
Ajay Mitchell began to turn heads immediately upon arrival in Oklahoma City. With coaches and players noting how much he had impressed early in training camp, it was no surprise that the older rookie was able to come in and be an immediate impact player off the bench.
Mitchell was quickly becoming a key part of the Thunder’s rotation, playing at least 10 minutes in 27 of his 34 appearances. In that span, he averaged 6.4 points, two rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 50.6% from the floor and 43.1% from beyond the arc. After playing the first 34 games, Mitchell missed a week with a toe injury before having surgery to address a turf toe sprain in his great right toe.
His initial timetable for re-evaluation was listed as 10-12 weeks. Friday’s win against the Charlotte Hornets also marked 10 weeks since the Thunder announced Mitchell’s surgery. With a re-evaluation and potential return coming in over the next couple of weeks, it begs the question of what Mitchell’s role will be as the season winds down.
If Mitchell is able to return before the playoffs and get some more regular-season reps under his belt, he might be able to seamlessly re-insert himself into the bench rotation. However, other Thunder players have found their groove during his absence. Aaron Wiggins is in the midst of a breakout, Alex Caruso has finally strung together a healthy stretch, Cason Wallace continues to blossom into a premier two-way player and Isaiah Joe has rediscovered his elite touch from beyond the arc. All of that is to say Mitchell’s spot in the Thunder’s guard rotation is far from guaranteed, despite his impressive play early in the year.
One area where Mitchell could still stand out is his ball handling. While most of the other guards are more centered around their off-ball play, Mitchell has been on the ball in much of his time with the Thunder, which could be valuable come playoff time.
In any case, Mitchell’s hopes of making his way back into the rotation will rely heavily on his ability to make it back on the floor before the playoffs start. With only 12 games remaining in the regular season, the clock is ticking for the Thunder’s breakout rookie to become an impact player again.