Can Cason Wallace Take Next Step for OKC Thunder Next Season?
The Oklahoma City Thunder will be defending their title next season, and their young guard making another leap could make all the difference.
Last season, the Thunder established themselves as the best team in basketball. With a historic point differential, one of the best net ratings of all-time and 68 wins to show for it, the Thunder were championship favorites for most of the year.
Entering next season with the same young core, the Thunder are heavy favorites to become the first back-to-back champions in nearly a decade. Of course, other contending squads have gotten better, and the Thunder have a clear target on their back.
While there are plenty of players who could take their next step next season, Cason Wallace might be the Thunder’s most important. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have already reached star status and many of the Thunder’s other role players have shown their potential peaks.
However, Wallace is still a bit of an unknown in that category. After the Thunder traded for him on draft night in 2023, Wallace has been a key part of the Thunder’s rotation, bringing elite perimeter defense, solid outside shooting and incredible athleticism.
While the playoffs forced Wallace into a more confined role, the young guard has shown flashes of a much higher ceiling than most of the other role players. Last season, Wallace averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 27 minutes per game.
Considering the Thunder could blow out many teams again next season and have a deep roster, his minutes and role might not increase all that much, but a leap would still be clear. Along with his improved playmaking for himself and others, Wallace could soon show that he can truly carry the Thunder’s offense for stretches.
Although he is likely to be on the floor with one of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Jalen Williams at all times, Wallace could still show his ability to put the ball on the floor and expand his scoring in a similar way to Aaron Wiggins’ breakout last season.
In year three, Wallace might not hit Wiggins’ 15 points per game mark from a year ago, but hitting the double-digit threshold would still be huge. Add in that his 2.5 assists were already fifth on the team, he could he easily move into third on that list and even flirt with five assists a night.
Development isn’t linear for any player in the league, but with a team as disciplined as the Thunder, Wallace has a chance to truly take a special leap next season.