Can Houston Rockets Fill OKC Thunder's Rivalry Void?
Oklahoma City appeared to have a perfect rivalry for the rest of the decade, but one wild move left the Thunder searching for a rival again.
In 2024, the Thunder were knocked out in the second round by the Dallas Mavericks. With a heated series filled with drama, the Thunder and Mavericks looked ready to continue renewing their rivalry for years to come.
That rivalry even continued into the next season, as the Thunder beat the Mavericks in the NBA Cup quarterfinals but lost their other three matchups against Dallas. While injuries were an issue for Dallas in 2025, the teams looked to be on a collision course for the postseason yet again.
Considering the teams are only a couple of hours away and had two of the league’s top five players, it was a no-brainer that Oklahoma City and Dallas would be rivals for the foreseeable future. Of course, Nico Harrison’s shocking decision to trade Luka Doncic ended the rivalry in the blink of an eye, with the Mavericks firmly taking themselves out of contention.
While the Mavericks were never the only team with the ability to compete with the Thunder, as evidenced by Oklahoma City’s seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers, they simply didn’t have the same juice as the 2024 Dallas series.
Although Doncic won’t be back in Dallas any time soon, another Texas team might have suddenly ignited the Thunder’s next rivalry. Acquiring former Thunder star Kevin Durant in the offseason, the Houston Rockets are ready to challenge Oklahoma City in a number of ways after securing the second seed in the West last season.
With the league already propping up this matchup, sending the Rockets to Oklahoma City to open the season, there is clearly something to watch from these teams as the season progresses. Considering Thunder fans still haven’t forgotten about Durant’s free agency exit in 2016, there will naturally be a little extra fire in the building, especially during matchups in Paycom Center.
Considering both teams pride themselves on defense, the matchups are bound to be physical and get chippy at times. With the Thunder and Rockets each winning both of their home matchups in the season series last year along with a tight Thunder win in the NBA Cup in Vegas, the teams have already delivered some great games.
Add in the factor of the teams’ rebuilding timelines being nearly identical, and the Thunder and Rockets have already been tied together for years, but the invisible string of Durant’s arrival in Houston could finally tie these franchises into one of the league’s best rivalries.