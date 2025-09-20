Can Isaiah Joe Win the Three-Point Contest in 2026?
OKC Thunder guard Isaiah Joe has been one of the league's premier three-point marksmen for years now. He has shot the ball at an elite clip since he first put on the Thunder uniform in 2022.
Joe has proved time and time again that he can knock down a three-point shot in the biggest moments. He has also consistently been in the upper percentile of three-point shooters in the NBA throughout his time with the Thunder.
One thing, however, that Joe has not gotten the chance to do from the NBA is participate in the three-point contest. With a three-point contest win, he would be the first winner in OKC Thunder history; former forwards Kevin Durant and Paul George have participated in the event.
Joe's path to participation in the contest is much harder than it would seem, after being snubbed for the second consecutive year last season. Considering his non-star status in the league, he would need to be a top-five shooter in the NBA at the All-Star Break to even get a consideration.
Last season, Joe shot 41.2% from three on 6.3 attempts per game, averaging 10.2 points in 74 games. The season before, he shot 41.6% from three on 4.5 attempts a night in 78 games
Joe is a career 40.2% three-point shooter on 4.5 attempts per game throughout his five-year career with the Philadelphia 76ers and Thunder. He has played 321 games, starting 29.
In order to guarantee a spot in the contest, Joe would have to shoot upwards of 43% heading into the break. Last season, he was shooting at a 40% clip when it was contest time.
The former Razorback's biggest challenge he has to overcome is his streakiness as a shooter. His boom-or-bust style of stretches plateaus his percentages in the 40-42% range. With more consistency, Joe can run rampant.
Joe is the type of shooter who would succeed in a three-point contest atmosphere. He is a true microwave scorer that heats up as he sees more shots go in; an archetype that has dominated three-point contests of the past.
Joe has earned a raise of minutes season-by-season consistently throughout his career, and his opportunity to have open looks will just continue to rise with the addition of playmaker Nikola Topic.
With the correct opportunity, Joe could absolutely become the first Oklahoma City player to take home the three-point contest hardware in All-Star Weekend. His path to competing is simple: continue to shoot as well as he does, just with less streakiness.