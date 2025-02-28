Can Jalen Williams Make His First All-NBA Team?
Oklahoma City has taken another leap this season, and its second All-Star has been a key reason.
Throughout the 2024-25 season, the Thunder have ascended to the top of the West, hoisting a 47-11 record and holding a massive lead over the rest of the conference. In their journey to the No. 1 seed and establishing itself as a true title contender, Oklahoma City earned two All-Star selections for the first time since Russell Westbrook and Paul George made it in 2019.
While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the frontrunner for MVP and arguably the top player in the league, Jalen Williams has quietly become one of the best two-way players in the NBA. This season, Williams has averaged 21 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Also being thrust into playing small-ball center for portions of the season, Williams has added 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game to show his versatility at his 6-foot-6 frame.
Although Williams’ shooting numbers have dipped from last season, he has been forced into a larger role with Chet Holmgren missing most of the season. Considering his impact on Oklahoma City’s league-leading defense, any offensive dip from Williams has been made up for on the other end.
His role on one of the best teams in the league could also have him in contention for a spot on an All-NBA team. Making an All-NBA team in his first All-Star season would be a rare feat, but it could be one in the realm of possibility, particularly with the Thunder’s success.
With All-NBA teams going positionless, Williams might have a better shot to make it in than he would have under the previous format. While it will still be difficult for Williams to take a spot from some of the more established stars in the league, his potential to make an All-Defensive team could sway voters.
All things considered, Williams seems likely to be one of the biggest snubs from this season’s All-NBA teams. Considering he is only in his third season and is set to be a top player on a contender for the foreseeable future, his All-Star nods and All-NBA selections could begin to add up as his career progresses.
