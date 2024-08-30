Can Ousmane Dieng Crack the OKC Thunder Rotation?
One of Oklahoma City’s recent lottery picks could finally be ready to contribute.
Since the Thunder selected him in the 2022 NBA Draft, Ousmane Dieng has split time between the NBA and the G League. After developing throughout his first couple of years, he might be in position for a breakout year.
At 6-foot-9, Dieng could be one of the tallest and longest players in any lineup. His 185-pound frame could cause problems if he was needed to play inside, but he is still a viable option.
Last season, Dieng earned G League Finals MVP when he helped the Blue to the championship. While nothing can substitute for playing against NBA players, the G League is a place Dieng has flourished. He averaged 15.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and five assists in the Blue’s playoff run.
Beyond his time in the G League, the 21-year-old has seen a solid amount of time with the Thunder in his first two seasons. As a rookie, Dieng played in 39 games, averaging 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game.
Last season, Dieng fell out of the Thunder’s rotation entirely and seemed like he was not quite ready to play on that level. He played in only 33 games and averaged 11.1 minutes in those contests.
Although he was not ready last season, his experience with the Blue might have been enough to catch him up to where the Thunder need him to be. It is difficult for any third-year player to contribute for a championship team, but Dieng’s lack of NBA playing time could make for an awkward transition.
It will be imperative for the Thunder to give Dieng a chance to play through his mistakes if he is ever going to contribute. While the team has prioritized development and process throughout its rebuild, championship expectations could hurt Dieng’s ability to get a chance.
It would be ideal for Dieng to develop into the player Oklahoma City needs. However, if he can’t show he has made progress next season, he could be on the move in the near future.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.