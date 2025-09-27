Cason Wallace Could Force His Way Into OKC Thunder Starting Five
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set for another big year, but there could be a key wrinkle in the starting lineup.
Last season, the Thunder were rarely fully healthy. Mostly thanks to Chet Holmgren’s pelvic fracture in November, Oklahoma City didn’t get the opportunity to experiment quite as much as it would have liked.
Still, the pairing of Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein in the starting lineup resulted in the Thunder’s first NBA title. Ideally, Oklahoma City will have a chance to experiment much more in 2025-26 with some better injury luck.
Of course, any experimentation could easily lead Mark Daigneault back to one of his mainstays in the starting lineup from last season. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort and Holmgren started every game they played in and Hartenstein came off the bench only four times, Cason Wallace still made his way into the starting lineup 43 times.
While the Thunder’s postseason starters were the option almost any time they were healthy, there’s a reason Wallace earned the nod to start the first three games of the NBA Finals. The Thunder clearly trust the young player, and as he potentially takes another step in his third season, it could be difficult to deny him a spot in the starting lineup on most nights.
Last season, Wallace averaged 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals across 68 games. While his outside shooting left some clear room for improvement, his comfort level on both ends was apparent throughout the year.
Considering the Thunder are likely to have a similar approach with Alex Caruso, allowing him to cruise through the regular season, Wallace should naturally be the team’s top defensive guard off the bench. However, with Dort entering his seventh season, it might be wise to let him take it a bit easier throughout the regular season, given that he takes on the toughest matchup every night in the playoffs.
Add in the Thunder’s frontcourt depth being hindered by Thomas Sorber’s injury, and a move away from the double-big lineup could help Wallace sneak into the starting five as well. There are a number of ways Wallace could work his way into the starting lineup, and with his defensive tenacity, his impact would be undeniable, even on poor shooting nights.
While the Thunder’s immense depth could keep him on the bench, a third-year leap could catapult him into Daigneault’s first five.