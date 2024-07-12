Cason Wallace Earns Summer League Break After Impressive Rookie Season
After an impressive rookie season, one of Oklahoma City’s young stars is getting the summer off.
The Thunder have already played three Salt Lake City Summer League games, with their Vegas slate set to begin on Saturday. These couple of weeks allow the Thunder to watch how their young players have developed and can fit on the team.
While players such as Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are not playing after All-Star-caliber campaigns, Cason Wallace got these matchups off as well. Last season, Wallace was sixth on the Thunder in minutes and demonstrated his ability to adapt to any situation he was needed in.
Wallace averaged more minutes than any other bench player and was inserted into the starting lineup almost any time there was an injury. Oklahoma City's trust in Wallace was apparent early, with him slotting into the starting five for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his sixth career game.
Last season, Wallace averaged 6.8 points, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 41.9% from 3-point range. Along with finishing top 15 in 3-point percentage, Wallace was one of the league’s best rookie defenders and earned a spot on the All-Rookie second team.
A rookie season like Wallace’s resulting in no Summer League action the following offseason happens frequently, but it does reflect a change from the past couple of years. In 2022, Josh Giddey starred in Vegas and in 2023, Williams played one game in Utah.
While Williams only played the opening game in Summer League in 2023, his inclusion was understandable even after a Rookie of the Year runner-up season. He had plenty of moments in year one where he clearly looked like a rookie. Meanwhile, there might not be a single game last season where Wallace looked like he hadn’t been in the league for years already.
Not only did Wallace look like a veteran throughout the regular season, he also played well in the playoffs. While his offense took a hit in the postseason, Wallace’s defense was instrumental for the Thunder as they tried to slow down CJ McCollum, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Considering the immense impact he made in year one, Wallace seems ready to play a significant role on a contender again next season, and he doesn’t need Summer League to prove it.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.