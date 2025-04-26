Inside The Thunder

Cason Wallace Narrowly Misses Out on NBA’s Hustle Award

Oklahoma City’s second-year guard finished second for the Hustle Award.

Ross Lovelace

Apr 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) celebrates after scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) celebrates after scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oklahoma City had a terrific season highlighted by team success and a handful of individual accolades. The Thunder won 68 regular season games, locked up the top seed, and completed a historic regular season stretch. The team also netted two All-Star selections — Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — both of whom should be on All-Defensive teams.

feed

There were a few snubs, too, though. Lu Dort finished fourth place in Defensive Player of the Year voting and never really had a fair chance. Jalen Williams was nowhere to be found in the Most Improved Player award, and coach Mark Daigneault wasn’t in the mix for the NBA’s Coach of the Year. 

On Friday, there was one more snub added to the mix. The NBA’s annual Hustle Award was given to Golden State’s Draymond Green, and the Thunder’s second-year guard, Cason Wallace, finished second. Green was the front-runner for the Defensive Player of the Year award for the second half of the season, but Evan Mobley won out. Wallace had stiff competition for the top spot, but he was more than deserving. Also noticeably receiving votes was Dort, which is no surprise.

Wallace has been one of Oklahoma City’s most impactful players and has grown so much over his two years in OKC. He has bought into the team’s mentality and fits in perfectly.

He has established himself as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, and the hustle to back it up is what makes him special. Wallace has a long career ahead in the NBA, and being in contention for awards like this is one reason why.

Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Ross Lovelace
ROSS LOVELACE

Ross is a 2023 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the OU Daily and Prep Hoops. He now works for the New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee and covers OU sports for AllSooners.com. He has been covering the Thunder since the 2019-20 season.

Home/News