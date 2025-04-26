Cason Wallace Narrowly Misses Out on NBA’s Hustle Award
Oklahoma City had a terrific season highlighted by team success and a handful of individual accolades. The Thunder won 68 regular season games, locked up the top seed, and completed a historic regular season stretch. The team also netted two All-Star selections — Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — both of whom should be on All-Defensive teams.
There were a few snubs, too, though. Lu Dort finished fourth place in Defensive Player of the Year voting and never really had a fair chance. Jalen Williams was nowhere to be found in the Most Improved Player award, and coach Mark Daigneault wasn’t in the mix for the NBA’s Coach of the Year.
On Friday, there was one more snub added to the mix. The NBA’s annual Hustle Award was given to Golden State’s Draymond Green, and the Thunder’s second-year guard, Cason Wallace, finished second. Green was the front-runner for the Defensive Player of the Year award for the second half of the season, but Evan Mobley won out. Wallace had stiff competition for the top spot, but he was more than deserving. Also noticeably receiving votes was Dort, which is no surprise.
Wallace has been one of Oklahoma City’s most impactful players and has grown so much over his two years in OKC. He has bought into the team’s mentality and fits in perfectly.
He has established himself as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, and the hustle to back it up is what makes him special. Wallace has a long career ahead in the NBA, and being in contention for awards like this is one reason why.
