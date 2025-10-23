Cason Wallace's Confidence to Flourish This Season
Under the lights at the Paycom Center, Thunder fans of past and present were able to bask in its first-ever recognition of an NBA championship ring ceremony on Wednesday night.
What's felt like a long time coming for a team that's only been established for just nearly 17 years of age, the Oklahoma City Thunder was able to capture its first NBA title.
On top of that ring ceremony was the Thunder's season and home opener against a team that's expected to be a heavy hitter in the West this season—the Houston Rockets. Oklahoma City took an extremely narrow, two-overtime victory in that contest on Wednesday, sneaking past the Rockets in a 125-24 classic.
Now 1-0 on the season, the Thunder took care of business. Several things stood out in this one about this Oklahoma City squad—its ability to rally without its second-best player, an NBA All-Star in Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's second-half rally or Ajay Mitchell's vital bench production.
But one thing that definitely stood out was the Thunder's third-year man Cason Wallace starting in the spot of Williams, having some big shoes to fill in taking over that spot.
Playing 42 minutes in the game, Wallace had 14 points on 50% shooting, sinking three Thunder money balls, four steals, seven rebounds and five assists on the game were vital. Wallace didn't waver in Williams place, and as someone who watches this 21-year-old guard, that's expected.
Now after what's felt like just days within the past two years for Oklahoma City, Wallace is coming into his third year—and in just those two seasons, he's grown exponentially as a player and still has that same humility as the rest of his Thunder teammates. He's going places, and this season is going to show that.
Continuing to build confidence in all areas of his game is paramount. And as each game goes by, you can tell by his approach, demeanor and success on the floor that it's rising. As a defensive stalwart who has carved out an integral role with a deep Oklahoma City team at only 21-years old, he's going to continue to be on the rise in this environment and under a head coach like Mark Daigneault.