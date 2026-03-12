Eye Popping Stat Shows Ajay Mitchell Value to OKC Thunder Defense

Next month, the Oklahoma City Thunder will head into the NBA Playoffs as one of the top two seeds in the Western Conference in hopes of defending their crown. The Thunder are aiming to be the first team since the 2018 Golden State Warriors to go back-to-back as NBA Champions.

A key piece in that quest will end up being 2024 second round pick, Ajay Mitchell.

On Monday against the Denver Nuggets, Mitchell was critical to the Thunder's 129-126 win over the Denver Nuggets. The second year guard returned to the hardwood for the first time since Jan. 21 and was stellar.

Mitchell posted 24 points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal while shooting 56% from the floor, 1-for-4 from the 3 point line and 5-for-5 at the charity stripe in 30 minutes of action.

The Thunder are going to need to lean on Mitchell during the NBA postseason as a key figure in Mark Daigneault's rotation. The Oklahoma City bench boss has been high on the second year guard's defense since training camp. Highlighting his improved frame and how much upside he has on that end.

This season, Oklahoma City has seen that upside for Mitchell play out on the defensive end of the floor. His deflections sit at fifth on this loaded Thunder team littered with defenders. Mitchell generates 2.6 defelctions per night, behind just Cason Wallace (4.5), Jalen Williams (3.3), Alex Caruso (3.2) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (3.1).

Mitchell ranks in the 94th percentile in defending the pick-and-roll. He has the mobility and sturdy frame to sit down and defend scorers while also being able to navigate screens. He can pick ball handlers' pockets, jump in passing lanes and grab a long rebound, all of which spark transition chances for the Oklahoma City Thunder and help the Bricktown Ballers get out to a scoring run.

The most eye popping stat to describe how the Thunder guard will be able to not only stay on the court during the NBA postseason as the game slows down and mismatches get exploited, but thrive, is what he does in isolation.

When opposing offenses get Mitchell isolated as the lone defender, the second year back up guard forces matchups to shoot a lowly 3-for-21 against him.

This does not let opposing players try to bring Mitchell to the ball to avoid going up against tougher defenders. With how elite Dort, Caruso, Wallace, and Jalen Williams are at navigating screens, Mitchell can more than put up a fight when he is on the ball, as seen by this isolation stat –at the very least, be competitive enough to let the preferred point of attack defender get back in position.