Cason Wallace's Potential Gives OKC Thunder Reason For Excitement
Oklahoma City has an abundance of young talent, including one of the NBA’s best perimeter defenders.
Last season, the Thunder rose to the top of the Western Conference and became the youngest team in NBA history to win a playoff series. Among those who made the young team special was rookie guard Cason Wallace.
Taken with the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wallace came in and instantly made an impact for Oklahoma City. As a rookie, Wallace averaged 6.8 points and 0.9 steals while hitting 41.9% of his looks from beyond the arc. As a reliable player all season, he played 20.6 minutes per game and was the top option when a starter was injured, starting in 13 contests.
In his press conference on Wednesday, Thunder GM Sam Presti talked about how Wallace’s potential makes him a special part of the team’s core.
“Wallace is a guy we're really excited about,” Presti said. “He's got a lot of the same characteristics that these other guys have but doesn't have the reps yet. But he's getting them. He's getting them. He played a lot for a first-year player and played in big moments.
“So exposure to those moments is a big deal, and I think the same thing for Chet (Holmgren) and (Jalen Williams), just getting the exposure we got to the postseason is going to accelerate us.”
Known best for his perimeter defense, Wallace is just one of the elite options Oklahoma City has in that category. Wallace played important minutes last season guarding some of the league’s best alongside Lu Dort.
With the offseason addition of Alex Caruso, Mark Daigneault has another option to make opposing offenses struggle outside next season. Presti explained how those guys can not only help Wallace’s development but also help him find a variety of ways to be an impactful defender.
“I think that has some spillage onto a guy like Cason, who is a pretty good player in his own right,” Presti said. “If we were a different team and didn't have as many young players, if we were a team that was much older on the age spectrum and he was our only young prospect, I think people would view him differently.”
