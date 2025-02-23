Cason Wallace Showcases Versatility in Return to Action
Oklahoma City’s season has been historic, and they’re currently on pace to break the single-season franchise record for wins. There’s hardly any regular season competition in the Western Conference, as the Thunder are 8.5 games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies at the top.
Before the season even began, everyone knew the Thunder’s chances relied on a clean bill of health. The injury bug started early on with Isaiah Hartenstein in the preseason and Jaylin Williams in training camp. Then, of course, the most crushing injury was Chet Holmgren’s hip fracture. From that point on, it felt like Holmgren’s return to the lineup would be the real measuring stick — everyone would be healthy. Many people forgot that Cason Wallace was also injured, too, though.
Wallace’s absence wasn’t as long as Holmgren’s, but it was still noticeable. He played just eight minutes on February 1st, leaving early with a shoulder injury, and wasn’t able to return until Friday night, February 21st. He also missed out on the Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend.
The second-year guard has been absolutely crucial to the Thunder’s rotation and is turning into one of the NBA’s most underrated players. Friday night was another reminder of how impactful Wallace can be.
In 22 minutes, Wallace added 10 points, five assists, three rebounds, and two steals. He shot 4-of-6 from the floor and 2-of-4 from 3-point range. Wallace recorded zero turnovers and was a +12 when on the floor.
Throughout the season, Wallace has been one of the Thunder’s most rock solid players. His draft position in the late lottery is looking like a huge success, as he’s one of the league’s top young role players. His player comparison always seems to come back to Jrue Holiday, and while it might take some time, the similarities are certainly there. Because of the focus being on Holmgren’s injury, it went understated just how much the Thunder missed Wallace too.
On the year, Wallace is averaging 7.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 steals. He’s already one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, and he’s carving out a role on the offensive end too.
As Oklahoma City makes a run at the Finals and is under the media spotlight, Wallace will be discovered by the rest of the NBA community. He has been a huge piece for the Thunder this year, and his return from injury means a lot.
