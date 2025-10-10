Cason Wallace Shows More Than One Trick in Preseason Win
When you think of the Oklahoma City Thunder's Cason Wallace, you think of a young, relatively quiet, humble, defensive dog.
You wouldn't notice it by his face. Seems to always have a smile, always have a good attitude about him—but on the hardwood, he's one of the best Thunder defenders (and that says a ton), and will eventually be one of the top defenders in this league. He's just got that foundation, humility and drive to improve that it seems it's only a matter of time.
But he's no one-trick pony, he adds great value to so many other aspects of the game outside of that.
And as the Thunder took on and beat the Charlotte Hornets for the second time this postseason on Thursday night, this was a great time to put that on display for both his team and the audience. Shooting 3-for-7 from the field to tally six points was solid, but what was most impressive was his ability to playmake for his teammates.
Eight assists, 10 rebounds—three of those coming on the offensive end—and also imposing his defensive prowess with three steals on the night, Wallace's 22 minutes showed progression from last season's championship run.
Wallace also had one of the most miraculous shots you'll ever see an NBA player make, or any basketball player for that matter. Lunging out of bounds trying to save the Thunder's possession, Wallace extended his right arm and lobbed it up and over the backside of the backboard to cash it in on a hilarious make, extending Oklahoma City's lead to four.
As said before, Wallace is definitely not just a one-trick pony.
Beyond that, he's going to continue to progress into the coming regular season and be a stronger force than he was before. Last year's NBA Finals run saw him saw him with some invaluable play time, logging 14-plus minutes in all seven games while he saw 23-plus minutes in four of those contests.
Wallace averaged 1.7 steals throughout those seven performances, also putting up six points on 47.4% shooting to claim the biggest feat of his young career in helping the Thunder claim a Larry O'Brien trophy.
But now going into 2025-26, Wallace is going to be hungry, and he'll look to expand and fortify his game even further.