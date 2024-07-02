CBS Sports Labels OKC Thunder Offseason 'Winner' After Strong String of Moves
No matter how someone spins it, the Oklahoma City Thunder nailed the offseason. Any moves they could have made to further solidify themselves as a contender, not just this year but for years to come, they did.
Trading Josh Giddey -- who had an odd fit within the rebuild -- for Alex Caruso and signing Isaiah Hartenstein were an incredible two additions to the squad. Furthermore, they re-signed Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins on long-term, bargain contracts to ensure they've got a strong rotation for years to come.
CBS Sports' Brad Botkin was fond of Oklahoma City's offseason, labeling them as a "winner" in the offseason. Acquiring Hartenstein was the biggest mover, but they excelled in the offseason at every level.
"New York's loss is Oklahoma City's win in Isaiah Hartenstein, who almost single-handedly fixes OKC's rebounding problem (pretty much the only hole the team had) while adding a second elite rim protector next to Chet Holmgren. OKC can now rotate a big-time center for the full 48 minutes and the two can also play together in super-big lineups given Holmgren's ability to space out to the 3-point line. Incredible signing," Botkin wrote.
Outside of acquiring another defensive anchor and solution on the glass, the Thunder embodied their defensive and versatile identity by adding Caruso and moving on from a player in the lineup who didn't fit the mold as much.
"And it comes on the heels of another massive defensive addition in Alex Caruso, who comes over from the Bulls for Josh Giddey, who was out of place on this team anyway," Botkin continued. "OKC's defense was already super stout, and now you add Caruso to Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace on the perimeter, with Holmgren and Hartenstein on the back end? Oklahoma City just became the favorite to win the West. I don't care if the odds don't reflect it yet."
Labeling the Thunder as the favorite to win the Western Conference seems to be a trend. Knocking out the offseason after posting a 57-25 record and finishing with the No. 1 seed in the conference backs up the idea that they could very well be playing into June next season.
