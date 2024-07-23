Chet Holmgren Holds Summer Youth Camp
On Tuesday, Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren held a youth clinic for young Oklahoma hoopers ranging from first graders to eighth graders for a two-day event in Norman, Oklahoma. Held on the University of Oklahoma's campus, Holmgren had a jam-packed day giving back to the community.
From skills training to one-on-one matchups and live scrimmages, campers had a full day of non-stop basketball action with the NBA big man. Holmgren even went on a three-game losing streak against his campers during the one-on-one portion with buzzer-beating finishes highlighting the upset.
"These kids are a lot farther ahead than I was at this age, at these camps, but I have come a long way and they are going to, too. This is just another journey of life for them," Holmgren said cracking a smile in reflection of his time at youth camps and now holding his own.
This is the first camp that the 22-year-old has put on for the community but it is a responsibility he takes seriously to give back to the community.
"When I was hurt, the city did not shy away from supporting me, so I don't see any reason that I could stop supporting the community out here, especially everything they do for me. It is kinda on my shoulders to do something for them too, in return," Holmgren said adding "It is fun for me too!"
Holmgren is no stranger to community events already unveiling a public court in Oklahoma City and putting on a youth clinic in season for women during the 2023-24 campaign.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.