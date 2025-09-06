Chet Holmgren is OKC Thunder's Best Bet to Achieve 2025-26 Most Improved Player
Last season, Jalen Williams was the Oklahoma City Thunder's clear Most Improved Player.
The third-year forward increased his game averages by 2.5 points, 1.3 rebounds (0.4 offensive), 0.6 assists and 0.5 steals in just 1.1 more minutes per game. He improved his LEBRON by +2.72, his box plus-minus by +1.7 and his estimated plus-minus by +0.5, while also trending up on DARKO's daily plus-minus.
Williams' accolades throughout the year affirmed his nuclear development. He collected his first All-NBA, All-Star and All-Defensive selections, being the least experienced All-NBA member and joining San Antonio Spurs superstar big man Victor Wembanyama as the only All-Stars with three or fewer seasons in the NBA. Fellow All-Defensive members Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, Houston Rockets wing Amen Thompson and Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara also entered the league since the 2022 draft.
Williams finished No. 14 in the Most Improved Player race, receiving two third-place votes out of 100 voters. He was the only Thunder player to appear on the ballots. Only two of 14 players who obtained votes — Portland's Camara and forward Deni Avdija — played on the same team.
Williams has demonstrated himself as a two-way star player. He will not be in contention for the award this season unless he takes unrealistic scoring, efficiency and playmaking jumps.
After all, recent history lays out these staggering requirements.
Season
Winner
Improvement From Previous Season
2015-16
CJ McCollum, POR
+14.0 PPG, +3.3 APG, +1.7 RPG, +1.0% TS, +1.9 BPM
2016-17
Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL
+6.0 PPG, +1.1 RPG, +1.1 APG, +3.3% TS, +5.2 BPM
2017-18
Victor Oladipo, IND
+7.2 PPG, +1.7 APG, +1.2 SPG, +4.3% TS, +6.3 BPM
2018-19
Pascal Siakam, TOR
+9.6 PPG, +2.4 RPG, +1.1 APG, +7.9% TS, +1.1 BPM
2019-20
Brandon Ingram, NOP
+5.5 PPG, +1.2 APG, +1.0 RPG, +3.2% TS, +4.1 BPM
2020-21
Julius Randle, NYK
+4.6 PPG, +2.9 APG, +0.5 RPG, +2.9% TS, +4.1 BPM
2021-22
Ja Morant, MEM
+8.3 PPG, +1.7 RPG, +0.3 SPG, +3.8% TS, +6.5 BPM
2022-23
Lauri Markkanen, UTA
+10.8 PPG, +2.9 RPG, +0.6 APG, +5.8% TS, +3.4 BPM
2023-24
Tyrese Maxey, PHI
+5.6 PPG, +2.7 APG, +0.8 RPG, +2.5 BPM, +2.1 VORP
2024-25
Dyson Daniels, ATL
+8.3 PPG, +1.7 APG, +1.6 SPG, +1.6% TS, +0.9 BPM
Each of the last 10 Most Improved Players scored at least 4.6 more points per game than their previous seasons, as well as increasing their rebounds per game and box plus-minus. Nine of the 10, besides Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, averaged more assists. Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was the only recipient who registered a lower true shooting percentage.
Oklahoma City has one viable Most Improved Player candidate
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the defending Most Valuable Player. Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso are veterans with established roles. Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe are still developing, but every winner in the last 10 seasons was an everyday starter.
This leaves one viable possibility: Chet Holmgren.
The center-forward, who has played 114 regular-season games entering his third season, dealt with a rocky 2024-25 season despite Oklahoma City's championship. He missed 39 straight games from Nov. 11, 2024, to Feb. 5 with a right hip fracture. In his 22 post-injury appearances, Holmgren averaged 3.9 fewer points, 1.5 fewer rebounds (0.3 offensive) and 0.9 fewer blocks than his 10 pre-injury games.
Holmgren remained an elite rim protector down the regular season's final stretch and throughout the playoffs, though he never found true offensive footing in single-big lineups or playing next to Hartenstein.
An offseason of recovery, refinement and rejuvenation should lift the big man far above what he displayed after coming back in February.
Holmgren shot 7.6% worse on 2-point shots in his second than first professional campaign, including 2.3% worse at the rim and 9.3% worse between three and 10 feet. His mid-range production fell off a cliff. Holmgren returning to the paint finisher he showcased at Gonzaga and as a rookie, combined with last season's improved 3-point shooting and free-throw rate, would make him an intimidating all-around scorer.
Within the last decade, Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, Morant and reigning winner Daniels all took home Most Improved Player in their third NBA seasons — so Holmgren's potential candidacy has precedence. All he needs is to produce what he is capable of producing.
