Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams Among Top 50 Players in NBA2K25
A couple of Oklahoma City’s best will be among the best in virtual form.
Last season, the Thunder rose to the No. 1 seed in the West and won their first playoff series since 2016, with a trio of young stars leading the way. That success has translated in many ways, including into the video game world.
On Wednesday, 2K continued its countdown of the best players in NBA2K25, revealing the ratings of 20 players in the top 50. Oklahoma City stars Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams each made the top 50, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s poised to come later. Those two join Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso in 2K’s top 100 players.
Holmgren looks to be slotted in as the Thunder’s second-highest-rated player at an 87 overall, ranking him No. 36 on 2K’s list. His rating is no surprise, considering how he quickly proved himself as a rookie.
After missing the entire 2022-23 season, Holmgren finished runner-up for Rookie of the Year and was an integral part of the Thunder’s 57-win campaign. As a rookie, he averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while playing all 82 games.
Meanwhile, a year after Williams finished runner-up in Rookie of the Year voting, he solidified his role as a clear second option for the Thunder. His season helped him earn an 86 overall rating in NBA2K25, earning the 42nd spot on the ranking.
In year two, Williams averaged 19.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 54% from the floor and 42.7% from deep. As he grew into a reliable option for Oklahoma City, he earned national recognition throughout the season and finished fourth in Most Improved Player voting.
The Thunder’s 2K ratings don’t necessarily mean anything about what will happen on the court. However, it is not a bad sign for the Thunder to have players among the league’s best.
