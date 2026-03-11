How the Thunder, Nuggets Reacted to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Historic Night

Monday was a historic night in Bricktown. The Oklahoma City Thunder not only downed Denver 129-126, to beat the Nuggets for the third time this season, but superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made history with his performance and last-second game-winning triple.

Gilgeous-Alexander turned in an impressive 35 points, 15 assists, nine rebounds, a steal and a block against zero turnovers while shooting 66% from the floor, 42% from beyond the arc and going 4-for-4 at the charity stripe in 39 minutes. The Reigning NBA MVP stamped his case to back-to-back for the league's honor while also dropping 20-or-more points for 126 consecutive contests tying Wilt Chamberlain's all-time record.

Anytime you compare yourself to the larger than life legend of Chamberlain, you have done something not only impressive but historic. The countdown to Wilt's record of 126 straight games of logging 20-or-more points wasn't on anyone's radar for 60 years...until Gilgeous-Alexander began threatening the record books. Making this a conversation, making the league reshape the history books is what makes the Thunder superstar so special.

"I think with what he's already done, you can say that he's already an all-time great. He's just added on to it. I think every game, every situation, he just continues to impress. When you're the best in the world, it's hard to continue to impress. He's doing it night in and night out. I think the most impressive thing as a teammate or as a friend of Shai is what he is off the court. When I came to the Thunder, he's a top player in the league, he's this player, he's whatever. He's just like me. He's just like the 34th pick. He's just like two-way. Whatever it is, he's the same person as everybody else. He's the MVP of the league, but he's a better person," Thunder big man Jaylin Williams said postgame.

Consistency has been the biggest talking point regarding Gilgeous-Alexander, for good reason. It takes a constant approach, production level and work to be available to make a streak like this happen.

"I mean, tremendous poise, confidence. He doesn't change his mindset, regardless of circumstance. He doesn't break a sweat doing anything. That was an outstanding performance by him. Not only the last stretch, but the game control, the blend of attacking and passing. Put his teammates in advantages all night. They threw two guys at him all night and yet he was able to get his stuff in the game and activate his teammates," Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault explained on Monday.

It wasn't just the Thunder side marveling at Gilgeous-Alexander. The Denver Nuggets bench boss put this feat into proper perspective.

"The name he’s up there with is Wilt. If you love this game, you love the history of it. For him and for Wilt, to talk about him again and again and again with all of these records. It just says a lot about Shai’s career," Nuggets Head Coach David Adelman said. "The consistency he’s shown over the years. And the fact basketball is at a really good place right now."

Basketball is in a great place, Gilgeous-Alexader is the face of the league moving forward as the NBA ushers in a new era headlined by the Thunder superstar, Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, Minnesota star Anthony Edwards, and of course, Luka Doncic now donning the purple and gold.

"It's still a lot to even wrap my head around. To be honest with you, I try not to even think about it — especially during the season. So much is going on. So many things have to go right to get what you ultimately want. That gets 100% of my focus, especially basketball-wise. But obviously, being a conversation with a guy like that is special. It's crazy to think where I was 10 years ago, I'd be here today," Gilgeous-Alexander explained postgame.

On Thursday, against the Boston Celtics, Gilgeous-Alexander has the chance to put himself alone at the top of this list, with his 127 straight game of scoring 20 or more points if he is able to get it done against the Green and White.