Chet Holmgren's Sophomore Leap Illuminating his Competitive Edge
Chet Holmgren's competitive nature has been on display for quite some time now. The first time the NBA saw it was a year ago, where Holmgren's first season in the league showed a promising young talent with the will to progress. Before that it was Holmgren sitting on the sideline for a full season in what would have been his rookie campaign -- but he sat back and continued to develop day by day.
The former Gonzaga Bulldog has something about him. Recognized by Kevin Garnett and Kevin Durant, Holmgren's got "it." Whatever "it" is, Holmgren surely has it, and that's continued to be shown early into the second season of his career. As the Thunder have launched the start of the season to an 8-1 record, Oklahoma CIty sits atop the Western Conference and has cultivated one of the strongest defenses in the league thus far.
Holmgren is at the forefront of the Thunder's frontcourt defensive efforts with his 7-foot-1 frame, improving from 2.3 blocks a year ago to 2.9 while also slightly bumping up his steal numbers through nine games. He's a disruptor, and he's learning to be a more disciplined, physical defender on that front.
Holmgren's points, rebounds and foul numbers have all improved in the small sample size of this season, but he's looking like a much more matured player overall in terms of his approach and ability to handle his matchup individually. There is still room for immediate improvement, like limiting turnover rate, but dynamics will change with the introduction of Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams on the season, as those two injuries will have direct effects on Holmgren's overall responsibility.
Holmgren has made a vivid leap and will continue to progress down the line, and it'd be hard to suggest anything else with his work ethic and performance thus far.
