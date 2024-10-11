Chet Holmgren Talks About Western Conference Trades
The Oklahoma City Thunder are certainly headed in the right direction. They posted the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference while winning 57 games along the way. The core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren shines, but general manager Sam Presti did an incredible job putting a great supporting cast around them.
Evidently, the Thunder aren't following any trends. They're building a perennial title contender the slow way. They've drafted incredibly well, and, now, Presti is adding a perfect supporting cast through trades and free agency.
Oklahoma City is building it's squad whether the rest of the league likes it or not. However, in an attempt to try and build contending squads, other Western Conference rivals have been active in making trades.
These trades do impact the Thunder, as teams that the club is going to play consistently are actively improving. Oklahoma City star center Chet Holmgren doesn't feed into watching trades and roster movement, though, as it's out of his control.
“I'd say I see them, but all of those things are pretty much out of my control," Holmgren explained. "We have one of the best, if not the best person at their job running this team in Sam Presti. I have all the faith in everything he does, I don’t question any move he makes."
Presti is a highly-regarded executive in the league. He's built a title-contending team while boasting the best young core and best draft asset collection in the entire NBA. He has the Thunder incredily well-positioned for years to come. If the club needs to pivot, for any reason, they'll be able to do such. He's pushing all the right buttons to spark a dynasty.
Holmgren, and the rest of the Thunder squad, are right in trusting Presti. The organization is super player-friendly and will do everything in the best interest of both the players and the team.
