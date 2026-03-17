East Coast Road Swing Gives OKC Thunder Another Challenge as Playoffs Near

Oklahoma City won’t be playing at home for a while, but it has an intriguing opportunity ahead.

Over the next week and change, the Thunder will be on the road for a five-game trip, with every game in that stretch coming against an Eastern Conference opponent. While the Thunder haven’t been able to match their absurd 29-1 record from last season against the East, they have been able to find success in interconference matchups.

With every game for the rest of the month coming against teams from the East, the Thunder will soon get well-acquainted with some of their potential Finals matchups. Of course, those games will come toward the end of this stretch.

To begin this five-game road trip, the Thunder will be in Orlando for a matchup on Tuesday night against a Magic team that has been playing some better ball as of late. While the tanking Brooklyn Nets are on the slate for Wednesday, the Thunder just got their first win on a second night of a back-to-back earlier this month, so that matchup should be far from a cakewalk.

Finishing out the stretch with games against the Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, the Thunder might get some extra help along the way. While there’s no set timetable for Jalen Williams’ return from reaggravating his hamstring strain, his return to action will be a great boost for the Thunder with the playoffs around the corner.

This five-game stretch should also help Oklahoma City with some postseason prep. Although they’ll have some tanking teams to match up against in this stretch, the Thunder will be facing some tough opponents in what should be playoff-like atmospheres as every game matters even more from this point onward.

Most importantly, a successful stretch on the road should put the Thunder even closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the West, which still looks to be a race that comes down to the final games. With the San Antonio Spurs still right on the Thunder’s tail, there isn’t much room for error for the defending champions, making this road trip one of the biggest tests of the entire season.

As the Thunder’s longest road trip of the entire season, any slippage would be understandable, but maintaining their level of play throughout and coming out on the other side with a 13-game winning streak could give Oklahoma City some added confidence with the postseason and title defense around the corner.