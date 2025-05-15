Closing Out Denver Nuggets in Game 6 is Crucial for OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder finally has the Denver Nuggets right where it wants them.
In what's been a back-and-forth second-round series, the Thunder took a 3-2 lead after a 112-105 win over the Nuggets in Game 5. This is the first time Oklahoma City has even been in the driver's seat this series, as Denver took Game 1 thanks to a game-winning 3-pointer from Aaron Gordon.
Though its still yet to truly figure out how to prevent Nikola Jokic from dropping ridiculous 40-point games, the Thunder is starting to put the pieces together. Game 5 was an encouraging affair — coming back from a deficit in the fourth quarter and knocking down highly-pressured shots.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander especially looks more confident as Oklahoma City's leading man. The subpar shot efficiency has seemed to largely go away, while the shots down the stretch are starting to fall the way he'd like. Add nine other players that can contribute quality minutes, and you have a complete championship contender.
Those are the expectations placed on the Thunder, regardless of its rather young age. It still plays a factor in learning the ropes of a seven-game series, but compared to a year ago, it seems much more equipped to handle that task.
“I actually think we’re a better team today than we were at the beginning of the series," Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault said. "We’ve had to really test ourselves through five games. Game 6 will be a massive test in Denver."
Going up against the player with the stature of Jokic means not a single game can be taken lightly. The Nuggets taking two-straight games is very doable, so it is the Thunder's job to take care of business on the road after the Game 5 swing.
Denver is reeling in many ways, so it's best to strike while the iron is hot. There's no doubt it's going to be difficult in an away setting, but a Game 7 environment could be even more pressured even at home.
In a very open path to the franchise's first NBA Finals victory, Oklahoma City has the chance to make a statement. The Minnesota Timberwolves have already made their way to the Western Conference Finals — now the Thunder has the opportunity to do the same.
That being said, Oklahoma City is going to expect the best version of the Nuggets tonight.
“Their greatest punch," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I’m sure they don’t want to go home just as bad as we don’t."